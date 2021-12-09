BREAKING: Bandits attack mosque in Niger, several worshippers killed, others injured

No fewer than nine worshippers have been killed while dozens sustained injuries in an attack on a mosque in Ba’are village, Mashegu Local Government Area of Niger State.

The attackers reportedly struck when villagers were performing their early morning prayers.

The Niger state Commissioner of Police, Monday Bala Kuryas, who confirmed the incident, said no fewer than nine people were killed in the attack.

“Niger state police command has already drafted security personnel to the affected area to further safeguard lives and properties in that community,” he said.

The attack comes less than two months after bandits killed 18 worshippers from a mosque in the same local government.

The attack took place in Mazakuka village in Mashegu local government area on October 26, 2021.

