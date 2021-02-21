BREAKING... Bandits reportedly attack Niger village, abduct women, children | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
BREAKING… Bandits reportedly attack Niger village, abduct women, children
Bandits in army uniform have reportedly attacked Gurmana village in Niger State, abducting mostly women and children.
A former lawmaker representing Kaduna Central at the Senator, Shehu Sani disclosed this in a tweet on his verified Twitter handle on Sunday afternoon.
According to Sani, the bandits attacked the village at about 4pm on Saturday, with many who tried to escape drowning in River Kaduna.
The lawmaker, who said he spoke to one of the survivors, a teacher, tweeted: “Bandits in Military uniform attacked Gurmana, a village in Niger State around 4pm yesterday. They abducted mostly women and children. Some who tried to escape drowned in the River Kaduna. I spoke to one of the survivors, a teacher, now seeking refuge in Kuta, Niger State. A tragedy, a day.”
Bandits kill herdsman, truck driver in Kaduna
It would be recalled that gunmen, suspected to be bandits, had in the early hours of Wednesday last week attacked Government Science College, Kagara in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State, abducting 27 students and 15 members of staff of the school.
Though the state government had said on Friday that negotiations for their release was ongoing, they are yet to regain freedom.
Details later…..
