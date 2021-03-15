BREAKING... Bandits storm primary school in Kaduna, abduct teachers, pupils | Ripples Nigeria

Bandits have reportedly attacked a primary school in Kaduna, abducting some teachers and pupils of the school.

The bandits reportedly attacked UBE Primary School in Rama, a village in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

According to Daily Trust, the incident occurred while the pupils where arriving into the school on Monday morning.

Abdulsalam Adam, a resident, said the gunmen came on about 12 motorcycles.

“I have been told that three teachers and some pupils have been abducted but we are trying to ascertain the true situation. Right now, our vigilante boys and other volunteers have gone after the bandits,” he said.

“We are in the school right now, what we are trying to do is comb the bushes because some of the children ran into the bush. So, we don’t know how many were abducted at the moment.”

Mai Saje Rama, another resident, said: “There is a particular parent whose name is Halilu. He said he saw them carry his son on a motorcycle. Most of them decided to brave it by going after the bandits. We are in the school and we have sent for security agents but they have not arrived yet.”

At the time of filling this report, no official has reacted to the development.

