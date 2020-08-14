Barcelona out of Champions League after 8-2 humiliation by Bayern

Spanish giants, Barcelona are out of the Champions League after they were humiliated by Bundesliga champions, Bayern Munich in the quarterfinal.

It was an utterly one-sided quarter-final tie in Lisbon that saw Bayern win fellow European heavyweight 8-2.

Barca were overpowered from start to end of the game, with the Quiqui Setien side managing only seven shots against 26 of their opponents.

Bayern led 4-1 at halftime, with a brace by Thomas Muller and a goal each by Ivan Perisic and Serge Gnabry setting them on their way to a remarkable victory

The German side added another four in the second half, with Barcelona loanee, Philippe Coutinho scoring two late goals after coming in as a substitute.

Robert Lewandowski also made the scoring sheet as he headed his 14th Champions League goal in just eight games. Joshua Kimmich also scored for Bayern.

Barca’s goals were scored by Luis Suarez, who netted after the break to give the Spanish side hope at 4-2, and David Alaba who scored an own goal earlier in the first half to make it 1-1

But the high-pressing, energetic and ruthless Bayern became the first side to score five against Barcelona in a European Cup/Champions League game.

Bayern will find out their semi-final opponent on Saturday, when England’s Manchester City face French side Lyon.

