Bayelsa gov, Diri, stays as Appeal Court nullifies Tribunal order sacking him | Ripples Nigeria

The appeal court on Friday overturned a ruling which had earlier nullified the election of Douye Diri as governor of Bayelsa State.

The five-man panel stated that the Bayelsa Governorship Election Petition Tribunal acted outside its jurisdiction by nullifying the election of Governor Diri.

The tribunal had while ruling on a petition by the Advanced Nigeria Democratic Party (ANDP) in August, nullified the election of Diri.

The ANDP had in its petition argued that it was illegal for it to be excluded from participating in the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

READ ALSO: The time is near for me to announce my next move —Ize-Iyamu

Following the ruling of the tribunal, Diri and his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), dragged the matter to the Appeal Court.

In its ruling, the appellate court unanimously held that Governor Diri and his party’s petition had merit and was allowed.

It, therefore, set aside the ruling of the tribunal and affirmed Diri as the duly elected governor of Bayelsa State.

Join the conversation

Opinions