Bayern beat PSG in Champions League final to win sixth title

German Bundesliga champions, Bayern Munich have emerged winners of this season’s UEFA Champions League after they defeated French side Paris Saint-Germain in the final.

The game played in Lisbon, Portugal on Sunday, saw Bayern snatch a 1-0 victory over PSG in an entertaining encounter.

The Parisians, who were playing in their first ever final on the elite club competition, had less of the ball but created a lot of chances to score.

It was a night of bitter disappointment for Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, who failed to produce their best and found themselves frustrated by Bayern keeper, Manuel Neuer.

Read Also: UEFA to consider making single-game knockout format permanent

But after a goalless first half laced with missed chances and penalty appeals, it was Kingsley Coman who netted the only goal of the game in Bayern’s favour on the hour mark.

Coman scored a fine header from Joshua Kimmich’s cross.

Bayern had won all 10 matches in the competition prior to the final, and still won the tightly contested final to claim the European crown for the sixth time.

Having also won the domestic double this season, the CL title means Bayern have now won their second treble in their history after achieving the feat in 2013.

The Hansi Flick side become the first team to win every game en route to winning the European Cup or Champions League.

Join the conversation

Opinions