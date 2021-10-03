BREAKING: BBNaija Shine Ya Eye ends, over 1bn votes cast, Whitemoney wins

Hazel Oyeze Onou aka Whitemoney on Sunday evening won the Big Brother Naija “Shine Ya Eye” edition.

The host of the BBNaija, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, who announced the winner of the show, said over one billion votes were cast by viewers during the three-month show.

Whitemoney won the contest after he garnered 47 percent of the total votes.

Following his success, the housemate will go home with N90 million worth of prizes including N30 million cash, an apartment, and a brand new car.

Liquorose, who got 29.9 percent of the total votes, emerged the first runner-up while Pere finished as the second runner-up.

Other finalists were – Cross, Angel, and Emmanuel.

The show began on July 24.

