Entertainment
BREAKING: BBNaija Shine Ya Eye ends, over 1bn votes cast, Whitemoney wins
Hazel Oyeze Onou aka Whitemoney on Sunday evening won the Big Brother Naija “Shine Ya Eye” edition.
The host of the BBNaija, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, who announced the winner of the show, said over one billion votes were cast by viewers during the three-month show.
Whitemoney won the contest after he garnered 47 percent of the total votes.
Following his success, the housemate will go home with N90 million worth of prizes including N30 million cash, an apartment, and a brand new car.
READ ALSO: Five housemates face possible eviction as Whitemoney emerges Head of House
Liquorose, who got 29.9 percent of the total votes, emerged the first runner-up while Pere finished as the second runner-up.
Other finalists were – Cross, Angel, and Emmanuel.
The show began on July 24.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...