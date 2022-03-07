Connect with us

BREAKING: Benin Republic govt releases Igboho after 231 days in detention

1 hour ago

The Yoruba Nation promoter, Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igboho, has been released by the Benin Republic Government.

Igboho was arrested by the Beninese security agents at the country’s airport in Cotonou on July 19 last year.

He was later arraigned for alleged illegal entry to the tiny West African nation.

The Secretary of Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, Maxwell Adeleye, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide is the umbrella body of Yoruba Self-determination Groups and headed by Prof. Banji Akintoye.

READ ALSO: Igboho drags Benin Republic to ECOWAS Court, demands $1m

The statement read: “Yoruba Nation Activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, fondly called Sunday Ighoho, has been released by the Government of Republic of Benin.

“The Activist was released on Monday to a Yoruba Leader and Leader of the Umbrella body of Yoruba Self-determination Groups, Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, Prof. Banji Akintoye and a French Language Expert/ Deputy Alana of Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, Prof. Wale Adeniran.

“Akintoye described the release of Ighoho as a triumph of truth over darkness in Yorubaland.”

