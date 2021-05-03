BREAKING... Bill and Melinda Gates to separate after 27yrs in marriage | Ripples Nigeria

Microsoft Founder, Bill Gates and his wife, Melinda have announced their intention to separate after 27 years in marriage.

Bill Gates, in a post via his Twitter handle, made the revelation on Monday evening.

According to the billionaire, the decision comes as a mutual agreement between the parties as they look forward to continue working together, even out of wedlock.

“After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage,” the statement read

“We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life.”

While the tweet came as a shock to the online community, there are concerns as to why Bill Gates deactivated the comment box of the tweet, a very rare characteristics of Bill Gates.

