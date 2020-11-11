Latest Politics

BREAKING… Buhari restores Ogundipe as UNILAG VC, dissolves Council

November 11, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered that the suspended Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, be restored.

Buhari also ordered for the dissolution of the university’s Governing Council, which was formerly chaired by Wale Babalakin.

