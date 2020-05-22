Latest Politics Top Stories

Buhari signs executive order for implementation of financial autonomy of state judiciary, legislature

May 22, 2020
Buhari
By Ripples Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday granted financial autonomy to the legislature and judiciary across the 36 states of the country.

Buhari granted the autonomy after he signed the Executive Order No. 10 of 2020 for the implementation of Financial Autonomy of State Legislature and State judiciary Order at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The President, who disclosed this on his Twitter handle – @MBuhari – said his administration would continue to do everything to strengthen the principles and practice of democracy in Nigeria.

He said: “Based on the power vested in me under Section 5 of the 1999 Constitution (as Amended), I, today, signed into law Executive Order No. 10 of 2020 for the implementation of Financial Autonomy of State Legislature and State Judiciary.”

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, who also confirmed the development in a statement, said the implementation of financial autonomy of the State Legislature and State Judiciary would strengthen the institutions at the state tier of government and make them more independent and accountable in line with the tenets of democracy as enshrined by the 1999 Constitution.

Opinions

