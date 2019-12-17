Latest Politics Top Stories

Buhari signs N10.59trn 2020 budget into law

December 17, 2019
President Muhammadu Buhari has signed the N10.59 trillion 2020 appropriation bill into law.

The president signed the budget document into law on Tuesday in the presence of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Ahmad Lawan, the senate president, and Femi Gbajabiamila, speaker of the house of representatives, amongst other principal officers.

The budget was increased by N260 billion from N10.33 trillion as contained in the proposal submitted by Buhari on October 8.

