BREAKING: Buhari to present 2023 budget of N19.7tn to NASS on Friday

President Muhammadu Buhari is scheduled to present the 2023 budget worth N19.76 trillion before the National Assembly in Abuja, on Friday.

The presentation will take place 10am at the temporary chamber of House of Representatives, as confirmed by Senate President Ahmad Lawan during plenary session on Tuesday.

As stated in the 2023 Budget Call Circular and other pertinent rules and regulations, Ben Akabueze, director general of the Federation’s budget office, had claimed that the 2023 budget was developed in accordance with current Federal Government policies and procedures.

An increase of N735.85 billion over the initial Executive Proposal for a total spending of N16.391 trillion, Buhari had in December 2021 signed the 2022 Appropriation Bill into law with a total expenditure of N17.127 trillion.

