BREAKING… Cape Verde stun Nigeria 79-71 in FIBA World Cup qualifier

Nigeria men’s basketball team, D’Tigers had fallen to a surprise defeat to Cape Verde in the opening game of the FIBA World Cup qualifying series.

Nigeria fell to a 71-79 defeat on Friday in Benguela, Angola despite winning the first and third quarters as their opponents proved stronger in the final quarter.

Ben Uzoh had 11 points, 11 assists, eight rebounds; returning captain Ike Diogu scored 13 points, eight rebounds; Keith Omoerah earned 13 points, five rebounds while Amanze Egekeze scored 12 points and six rebounds, among others.

The defeat was a continuation of D’Tigers’ shock ouster from the FIBA Afrobasket in August after they lost to Uganda and Cote d’Ivoire.

As the race for Australia 2022 World Cup continues, D’Tigers will play Mali on Saturday and then Uganda on Sunday to complete the first round outings.

The two games have now become must-win matches for the Nigerian men if they are to qualify for the next round of the qualifying series.

