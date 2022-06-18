BREAKING: Catholic Church bans faithful from attending Fr Mbaka’s ministry

The Catholic Diocese of Enugu has barred Catholics in the region from attending all religious and liturgical activities of the Adoration Ministry of Father Ejike Mbaka, in efforts to curb his perceived excesses.

This admonition was contained in a statement released by the Diocese and signed by Bishop Callistus Onaga, Bishop of Enugu Diocese.

More to come….

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now