BREAKING: CBN extends deadline for old naira notes to Feb 10

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has extended the date for expiration of old Naira notes in the country to February 10, 2023.

This is an extension of ten days from the former date of January 31, when the old notes of N200, N500 and N1,000 would seize to be legal tender.

Governor of the CBN, Godwin Emefiele, announced the extension in a statement on Sunday.

