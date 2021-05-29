BREAKING... Chelsea beat Man City to win second Champions League title | Ripples Nigeria

Chelsea have defeated Manchester City in the Champions League final in Porto on Saturday night to win their second-ever title.

The Blues secured a hard-earned 1-0 victory in a thrilling encounter to emerge champions.

After several missed chances by both sides in the early exchanges, it was Kai Havertz’ 42nd-minute goal that decided the game.

The win for Chelsea means they now have two Champions League titles, having won their maiden title at the Allianz Stadium in the 2012 final.

