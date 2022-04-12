Sports
Chukwueze’s winner knocks Bayern out, sends Villarreal into UCL semis
Super Eagles forward, Samuel Chukwueze scored a late goal to end Bayern Munich’s hopes of advancing in the Champions League.
The German side thought the game was heading to extra time when Chukwueze scored in the 88th minute to silence the home crowd, bringing the scoreline to 1-1 in the second leg clash.
Having won 1-0 in Spain, Chukwueze’s Villarreal successfully sealed a 2-1 aggregate victory in the last-eight tie, and are now into the semifinals of the competition.
According to match stats, Villarreal had only two shots on target over the first and second legs and scored two goals.
Read Also: Late Lewandowski penalty helps Bayern squeeze past Augsburg
Robert Lewandowski had given the hosts hope in the early minutes of the second half of the game at the Allianz Arena on Tuesday and his side stayed dominant.
But the Unai Emery side were steadfast and their performance earned them an historic victory against the six-time European champions.
They will face the winner of Liverpool versus Benfica in the last four, a contest Jurgen Klopp’s side currently lead 3-1 on aggregate.
