BREAKING… Conte leaves Tottenham by mutual consent

Manager Antonio Conte has left Tottenham Hotspur by mutual agreement with the club.

The former Chelsea and Inter Milan boss spent 16 months at the London club, helping them make Champions League appearance in his first season.

Tottenham are currently fourth in the Premier League but are out of all cup competitions this season, including Europe.

“We can announce that Head Coach Antonio Conte has left the Club by mutual agreement. We thank Antonio for his contribution and wish him well for the future,” read a statement by the club.

Daniel Levy, Chairman said: “We have 10 Premier League games remaining and we have a fight on our hands for a Champions League place.

“We all need to pull together. Everyone has to step up to ensure the highest possible finish for our Club and amazing, loyal supporters.”

Conte’s assistant Cristian Stellini will step up as head coach for the rest of the season, with former midfielder Ryan Mason his deputy.

Ripples Nigeria recalls that Conte had called Tottenham players ‘selfish’ in a recent news conference, and also criticised the club’s culture.

