BREAKING: Court clears the way for Jonathan to run for president in 2023

Former President Goodluck Jonathan is eligible to run for president in 2023, according to a Federal High Court ruling in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

Justice Isa Hamma Dashen, the presiding judge, handed down the decision on Friday.

Jonathan‘s right to run for president again, he added, cannot be thwarted by any retroactive legislation.

Details coming…

