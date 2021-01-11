BREAKING… Court grants Sowore N20m bail

A Wuse Magistrate Court in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in Abuja, Monday granted bail to Omoyele Sowore in the sum of N20m and two sureties after a week-long detention.

Mr Sowore, a former presidential candidate, was arrested alongside his four colleagues; Juwon Sanyaolu, Damilare Adenola Peter Williams and Emmanuel Bulus on New Year’s Eve in Abuja for protesting against bad governance.

They are being charged for alleged illegal assembly, public incitement and criminal conspiracy.

Mr Sowore’s colleagues were also granted bail in the sum of N1m and to produce one surety in like sum who “must be resident in Abuja with an identifiable workplace and residential address”.

The Magistrate also ordered Mr Sowore and his colleagues to remain in Abuja and must physically report to the court registrar every Monday and Friday pending the end of the case.

