Court revokes bail granted Maina’s son, Faisal, orders his arrest

The Federal High Court, Abuja has revoked the bail granted to Faisal Maina, son of ex-Chairman of the Pension Reform Tasks Team (PRTT), Abdulrasheed Maina.

The court also issued a bench warrant for his arrest.

Faisal, who is standing trial for money laundering, was also ordered arrested for jumping bail.

Justice Abang also summoned his surety, a member of the House of Representatives, Sani Umar Dangaladima, representing Kaura-Namoda Federal Constituency of Zamfara State, to appear in court to show cause why he should not forfeit the N60m bail bond which he signed for Faisal.

Justice Abang had about a week ago, gave a similar order against Faisal’s father, Abdulrasheed Maina, a former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reformed Task Team, who is facing a separate N2.1bn alleged money laundering charge before the court.

He also sent Maina’s surety, Senator Ali Ndume, to jail for his inability to produce the senior Maina in court.

Also on Tuesday, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s prosecution counsel, Mohammed Abubakar, said both the defendant and his surety had not attended court since June 24, 2020.

Neither Faisal, his surety, nor his lawyer was present at the Tuesday’s proceedings.

Abubakar, consequently applied for the revocation of his bail and his arrest citing section 184 of the Administraton of Criminal Justice Act, while also requesting the court to continue his trial in absentia as provided by 352(4) of ACJA.

“My third application is for the issuance of summons on the surety, and for him to show cause why he should not forfeit the bail bond,” Abubakar added.

The judge granted the prayers and adjourned till Wednesday.

