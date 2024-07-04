Politics
BREAKING: Crisis hits Edo PDP, as Court nullifies primary election that produced Ighodalo as candidate
The Federal High Court in Abuja has invalidated the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primary election that declared Asue Ighodalo as the party’s candidate for the upcoming governorship election in Edo State.
Justice Inyang Ekwo delivered the judgment on Thursday, ruling that the PDP primary held on February 22 did not adhere to the Electoral Act of 2022, the guidelines for the conduct of the election, and the party’s constitution.
According to Justice Ekwo, “Exhibit PDP 1 tendered by the party lacked evidence,” and the plaintiffs successfully established their case against the defendants through the exhibits presented.
The judge criticized the conduct of the returning officers involved in preparing the result sheets, stating that they merely manufactured the poll outcome from a single location. He also noted that the exclusion of 381 delegates, including the plaintiffs, violated legal provisions.
Although the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) appeared in the suit and pledged to abide by the court’s decision, the judge expressed disappointment that INEC did not file any process in the case.
READ ALSO:Edo PDP expels Shaibu, Orbih for alleged anti-party activities
“I find that the plaintiffs’ case succeeds on its merits,” Justice Ekwo concluded.
The lawsuit was filed by three aggrieved ad-hoc delegates on behalf of 378 others against INEC, the PDP, its national secretary, and the South-South vice chairman as the 1st to 4th defendants respectively.
In their originating summons dated February 7 and filed on February 8, the plaintiffs sought orders to prevent the defendants or their agents from excluding them and 378 other delegates from participating in the February 22 primaries in Edo State.
The plaintiffs, including Hon. Kelvin Mohammed, Mr. Gabriel Okoduwa, and Mr. Ederaho Osagie, representing others across 12 local government areas and 127 wards, argued that granting their reliefs would serve the interests of justice.
The 381 delegates affected are known supporters of Philip Shaibu, the impeached deputy governor.
