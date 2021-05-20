BREAKING... Cross River gov, Ayade dumps PDP for APC | Ripples Nigeria

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State on Thursday announced that he was leaving the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)

This pronouncement was made public on Thursday after a closed-door meeting with six APC governors and some members of the National Assembly who visited him at the Government House.

Members of the state executive council were also at the meeting.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the governors who visited Ayade included Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi State; Hope Uzodinma of Imo State; Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State; Simon Lalong of Plateau State; Mohammed Abubakar of Jigawa State, and Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State.

Political observers had speculated that Ayade was engaged in a feud with the PDP leadership over his loss during the recent state congress where he lost control of the structures.

By Mayowa Oladeji

