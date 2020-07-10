Detained EFCC boss, Magu, asks for bail

The suspended acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, who has been detained for four days, on Friday asked, through his lawyers, to be granted bail by the office of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Muhammad Adamu.

Magu has been in detention since Monday after he was arrested while leaving the premises of the annex office of the anti-corruption agency in Wuse II, Abuja and taken to the Aso Rock Villa to face a special presidential probe panel that is currently investigating him.

Read also: Ex-Head of State, Abdulsalami, reacts to report on how EFCC under Magu raided his home

Magu made the application on Friday in a letter written by one of his lawyers, Oluwatosin Ojaomo.

The lawyer asked the IGP to release Magu, who has been going to face the probe panel from a police detention facility in Abuja, on self recognition.

Join the conversation

Opinions