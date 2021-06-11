BREAKING: Djokovic ends Nadal's French Open reign to set up Tsitsipas final | Ripples Nigeria

Sports
BREAKING: Djokovic ends Nadal’s French Open reign to set up Tsitsipas final
World number one, Novak Djokovic has ended rival Rafael Nadal’s reign at the French Open after winning a thrilling semifinal encounter on Friday night.
Serb Djokovic clinched a 3-6 6-3 7-6 (7-4) 6-2 victory in over four hours to knock out defending champion Nadal.
The four-set classic semi-final win would be ranked among the all-time great matches on the Roland Garros clay.
Defeat for Nadal ended his race to securing a record-extending 14th title at the French Open, as he lost for only the third time in 108 matches at the Paris competition.
Read Also: Nadal beats Djokovic to win 10th Italian Open title
Djokovic will now go on to face Stefanos Tsitsipas in Sunday’s final and could win his 19th Grand Slam title.
“To win against Rafa on this court you have to play your best tennis, and tonight I played my best tennis,” said the 34-year-old.
“It’s hard to find the words to sum up how I feel. You tell yourself there is no pressure but there is. Pressure is a privilege – to test my game and my character in matches like this.”
Djokovic is to face Tsitsipas, the 22-year-old Greek who reached his first Grand Slam final by beating German sixth seed Alexander Zverev in a five-set epic earlier earlier on Friday.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....