BREAKING: Djokovic ends Nadal's French Open reign to set up Tsitsipas final | Ripples Nigeria

World number one, Novak Djokovic has ended rival Rafael Nadal’s reign at the French Open after winning a thrilling semifinal encounter on Friday night.

Serb Djokovic clinched a 3-6 6-3 7-6 (7-4) 6-2 victory in over four hours to knock out defending champion Nadal.

The four-set classic semi-final win would be ranked among the all-time great matches on the Roland Garros clay.

Defeat for Nadal ended his race to securing a record-extending 14th title at the French Open, as he lost for only the third time in 108 matches at the Paris competition.

Read Also: Nadal beats Djokovic to win 10th Italian Open title

Djokovic will now go on to face Stefanos Tsitsipas in Sunday’s final and could win his 19th Grand Slam title.

“To win against Rafa on this court you have to play your best tennis, and tonight I played my best tennis,” said the 34-year-old.

“It’s hard to find the words to sum up how I feel. You tell yourself there is no pressure but there is. Pressure is a privilege – to test my game and my character in matches like this.”

Djokovic is to face Tsitsipas, the 22-year-old Greek who reached his first Grand Slam final by beating German sixth seed Alexander Zverev in a five-set epic earlier earlier on Friday.

Join the conversation

Opinions