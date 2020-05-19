Latest • Politics BREAKING: Doctors, nurses, other essential workers in Lagos barred from movement during curfew May 19, 2020 By Ripples Nigeria Details soon… Author Recent Posts Ripples NigeriaWe are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears. www.ripplesnigeria.com Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all) CBN releases N5bn for disbursement to 5000 beneficiaries of COVID-19 intervention fund - May 19, 2020 BREAKING: Doctors, nurses, other essential workers in Lagos barred from movement during curfew - May 19, 2020 Buhari sacks TCN MD, Usman Mohammed - May 19, 2020 Join the conversation Opinions