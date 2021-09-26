Sports
BREAKING… D’Tigress emerge champions of Africa for third time in a row
Nigeria women’s basketball team, D’Tigress have emerged winners of the 2021 FIBA Afrobasket Championship after beating Mali in the final on Sunday.
The Otis Hughley ladies put up a quality show from the start to finish of the women’s tournament held in Yaounde, Cameroon with the past one week.
D’Tigress, who have already qualified for the 2022 FIBA World Cup billed to hold in Australia by virtue of reaching the final in Yaounde, went on to defeat Mali 70-59 to seal the continental triumph.
Nigeria are yet to lose a game in Africa since 2017, and have now lifted all three Women’s Afrobasket trophies since then – the 2017, 2019 and 2021 editions of the women’s game.
The Nigerian ladies become only the second team in Africa to win a three-peat after Senegal, who won the title four times in a row between 1974 and 1981.
More to follow…
