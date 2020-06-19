BREAKING… EDO GUBER POLL: Finally, Gov Obaseki joins PDP (video)

After days of intrigues, and political meetings, Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki has finally joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

This followed his recent resignation from the ruling All Progressive Party (APC).

Obaseki was received by the leadership of the party, led by the State Chairman, HON Tony Aziegbemi, on Friday.

He arrived the State Secretariat of the PDP in Benin, the Edo State capital, with many of his followers and appointees, where he declared his intention in a short speech.

More details to come…

Details shortly…

