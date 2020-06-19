Latest Politics Top Stories

BREAKING… EDO GUBER POLL: Finally, Gov Obaseki joins PDP (video)

June 19, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

After days of intrigues, and political meetings, Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki has finally joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

This followed his recent resignation from the ruling All Progressive Party (APC).

Obaseki was received by the leadership of the party, led by the State Chairman, HON Tony Aziegbemi, on Friday.

He arrived the State Secretariat of the PDP in Benin, the Edo State capital, with many of his followers and appointees, where he declared his intention in a short speech.

More details to come…

Details shortly…

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!