BREAKING: EFCC arrests Ahmed Idris, Accountant General of the Federation, for N80billion fraud

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Monday, May 16, 2022 arrested serving Accountant General of the Federation, Mr. Ahmed Idris in connection with diversion of funds and money laundering activities to the tune of N80billion( Eighty Billion Naira only).

According to Wilson Uwajeren, Spokesman of the commission, the Agency’s verified intelligence showed that the AGF raked off the funds through bogus consultancies and other illegal activities using proxies, family members and close associates.

The funds were laundered through real estate investments in Kano and Abuja.

Mr. Idris was arrested after failing to honour invitations by the EFCC to respond to issues connected to the fraudulent acts.

