BREAKING: EFCC arrests ex-Anambra gov, Obiano, at Lagos airport

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Thursday arrested the former Anambra State governor, Willie Obiano, at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

Obiano, who handed over to his successor, Prof. Charles Soludo, earlier on Thursday, was arrested at 8:33 p.m. while heading to the United States.

READ ALSO: Drama at Soludo’s swearing in, as Ojukwu’s widow, Bianca, slaps Mrs Obiano (Video)

The EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, confirmed the former governor’s arrest.

He, however, promised to provide more details on the matter later.

The commission had in November last year placed Obiano on its watch list over allegations of corruption during his eight-year rule in Anambra State.

In a letter dated November 15, 2021 and addressed to the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service, the EFCC requested the Service to place the ex-governor on its watch list and inform it anytime he was travelling out of the country through any of the international airports and other channels.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now