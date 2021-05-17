BREAKING: EFCC arrests ex-Kwara gov, Abdulfatah Ahmed for alleged diversion of N9bn | Ripples Nigeria

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday arrested the immediate past governor of Kwara State, Abdulfatah Ahmed, for alleged diversion of N9billion from the coffers of the state government.

The ex-governor is currently being grilled by EFCC operatives at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

Ahmed ruled Kwara State from 2011 to 2019.

