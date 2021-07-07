BREAKING: England beat Denmark after extra time to reach first-ever Euros final

Three Lions of England have defeated Denmark in their Euro 2020 semifinal clash at Wembley on Wednesday night to advance to the final.

England secured a 2-1 victory after 120 minutes to reach their first-ever Euros final and their first major final in 55 years.

A brilliant Mikkel Damsgaard free-kick opened scoring on the half-hour mark, putting the Danes ahead.

It was the first goal conceded by England since the start of the tournament, and it silenced the crowd of 60,000 at Wembley.

But a Simon Kjaer own goal pulled England level nine minutes later, and forced the game into extra time as all efforts to get a winner in nornal time proved abortive.

Harry Kane then scored the winner on 104th minute after he fired in a rebound following his penalty that was saved by Kasper Schmeichel.

Kane’s goal means the Tottenham forward has equalled Gary Lineker’s long-standing record of 10 goals for England at major tournaments.

The Gareth Southgate side held on till the end, and will now face Italy in the final of the tournament at Wembley this Sunday.

