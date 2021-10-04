Tech
BREAKING: Facebook, WhatsApp crash for second time in seven months
Facebook and two other social media apps under its platform – WhatsApp and Instagram – crashed on Monday, leaving more than three billion users across the world frustrated.
The platforms, which run on shared back-end infrastructure, discovered the problem at 4:30 p.m. on Monday.
Other Facebook-owned services including Facebook Workplace and the Oculus website are also down.
The apps had previously reported occasional outages in July 2020 and March this year.
The platforms confirmed the development separately on Twitter.
Facebook wrote: “We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience.”
On its part, WhatsApp tweeted: “We’re aware that some people are experiencing issues with WhatsApp at the moment.
“We’re working to get things back to normal and will send an update here as soon as possible.
“Thanks for your patience!”
