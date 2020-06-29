BREAKING: FG extends phase 2 of COVID-19 lockdown by another 4 weeks

The Federal Government on Monday extended the Phase II of the relaxation of the COVID-19 lockdown by another four weeks.

The Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, who disclosed this at the daily briefing of the task force in Abuja on Monday, said the directive was effective from June 30, ending midnight of July 27.

He added that the latest developments were contained in the task force’s fifth interim report submitted to President Muhammadu Buhari earlier in the day.

President Buhari had on April 30 directed the gradual relaxation of the lockdown in Lagos, Ogun and Abuja following recommendations by the PTF on the country’s pandemic situation at the time.

Mustapha said: “I am pleased to inform you that Mr. President has carefully considered the 5th Interim Report of the PTF and has accordingly approved that, with the exception of some modifications to be expatiated upon later, the Phase II of the eased lockdown be extended by another four weeks with effect from Tuesday, June 30, 2020, through Midnight of Monday, 27 July 2020.

“Specifically, however, the following measures shall either remain in place or come into effect:

“Maintaining the current phase of the national response, for another four weeks in line with modifications to be expatiated by the PTF National Coordinator.

“Permission of movement across state borders only outside curfew hours with effect from 1st July, 2020;

“Enforcement of laws around non-pharmaceutical interventions by States, in particular, the use of face masks in public places;

“Safe re-opening of schools to allow students in graduating classes resume in-person in preparation for examinations;

“Safe reopening of domestic aviation services as soon as practicable.

“Publication of revised guidelines around the three thematic areas of general movement, industry and labour; and community activities.

“And the provision of technical support for states to mobilize additional resources for the response.”

