BREAKING: Five aid workers executed by Boko Haram

Suspected members of the Boko Haram sect have executed five humanitarian workers in the North East.

In a 35-second video published on the jihadist group’s social media platform on Wednesday, five hooded armed men were seen standing behind the five abducted workers who knelt before them.

The slain aid workers, according to the gunmen who carried out the execution, were staff of non-governmental organisations.

In the video, an unidentified member of the terror group who spoke in Hausa said: “This is a message to the infidels who are using you to cheat and turn our people into unbelievers.

“You should know that your employers are just using you to achieve their aims, but they don’t care about you. That’s why whenever we abduct you, they don’t care about you.

READ ALSO: Boko Haram faction ISWAP reportedly executes 11 Christian captives in North East

“Our advice for you is that you should repent and turn to God, or else we shall continue to waylay and abduct you all in all the routes that you traverse.

“And if you don’t heed to our warning, what is about to happen to these five aid workers would also be fate that will befall you too.”

At the end of the speech, one of the gunmen ordered them to fire the abducted aid workers.

The five men were then shot at close range by the gunmen.

Join the conversation

Opinions