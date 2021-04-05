BREAKING: Five out of 39 abducted students of Kaduna college regain freedom | Ripples Nigeria

Five out of the 39 abducted students of Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka, Kaduna State, have regained freedom.

The state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

He said the students regained freedom from the bandits’ captivity on Monday afternoon and had been taken to a military facility for examination.

The commissioner said: “The Nigerian military has informed the Kaduna State government that five of the many kidnapped students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka, Kaduna, were recovered this afternoon and are presently in a military facility where they are undergoing a thorough medical check-up.

“The Kaduna State government will provide updates on further operational feedback to be received on this case.”

Armed bandits had on March 12 abducted over 200 students and staff from the college.

However, troops of 1 Division, Kaduna, rescued 180 people while the hoodlums took 23 girls and 16 boys to an unknown destination.

The students later appeared in a video posted on social media by the bandits and begged the government to rescue them.

