Sports
BREAKING… Fury beats Wilder in thrilling third fight to retain WBC heavyweight title
British champion Tyson Fury has beaten American boxer, Deontay Wilder, in their trilogy bout to retain the WBC heavyweight title.
The fight which took place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night (Sunday morning, Nigeria time) saw Fury knock Wilder out in the 11th round.
The trilogy bout produced another classic on an electric night, with Fury delivering a thrilling knockout over Wilder, who he dethroned 20 months ago in their second fight after the first was judged a draw.
Despite being floored twice in the fourth round by a resilient Wilder, 33-year-old Fury fought back to now extend his undefeated professional record to 32 fights.
Read Also: ‘Joshua vs Fury super-fight more likely to happen in February, 2022’
Wilder was hanging on by the end of the seventh round, and in the 10th, Fury knocked him down once more, before delivering to the final blow in the 11th to bring their fight to a close.
“I was down a couple of times, I was hurt, Wilder is a strong puncher,” said Fury.
“It was a great fight. I will not make any excuses, Wilder is a top fighter, he gave me a run for my money.
“I always say I am the best fighter in the world and he is the second best.
“Don’t ever doubt me. When the chips are down I can always deliver.”
Bronze Bomber, as Wilder is called, blamed his costume after his defeat in their rematch 20 months ago, but might have nothing to blame for his loss this time.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...