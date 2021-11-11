BREAKING… Gerrard leaves Rangers, takes over at Aston Villa

Steven Gerrard has signed a three-and-a-half year managerial deal with Premier League club, Aston Villa.

The move ends the former midfielder’s three-year managerial reign at Scottish Premiership side, Rangers.

Gerrard guided the Scottish champions to a first league title in 10 years last season, and now taking up a new challenge in the English topflight.

The 41-year-old former Liverpool star, who won nine trophies while at Anfield, is replacing Dean Smith, who was sacked on Sunday after a run of five successive defeats.

Read Also: Balogun joins Rangers on one-year deal as Gerrard ‘pleased’ to sign defender

“Aston Villa is a club with a rich history and tradition in English football and I am immensely proud to become its new head coach,” said Gerrard.

“In my conversations with Nassef [Sawiris], Wes [Edens] and the rest of the board, it was apparent how ambitious their plans are for the club and I am looking forward to helping them achieve their aims.”

Gerrard took his first steps in senior management with Rangers in 2018, and leaves with them four points clear of rivals Celtic at the top of the table.

Super Eagles duo of Joe Aribo and Leon Balogun will be looking forward to working under a new boss at the club.

Meanwhile, Gerrard’s new team, Villa are 16th in the Premier League, two points above the relegation zone.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now