BREAKING: Ghana beat Nigeria to Qatar World Cup ticket after 1-1 draw in Abuja

The Black Stars of Ghana have sealed qualification for the 2022 FIFA World Cup billed to hold in Qatar between 21 November and 18 December.

The Ghanaians successfully picked up the ticket after a battling 1-1 draw against the Super Eagles of Nigeria at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja.

The first leg of the playoff saw both teams fight to a goalless draw in Kumasi last Friday, with the second leg seeing another draw albeit this time a score draw.

Ghana go to the finals of the tournament on away goal rules, having opened the scoring in Abuja to silence the 60,000 capacity crowd for a moment in the first half.

It was Thomas Partey who finished off a brilliant goal in the 11th minute to put the visitors ahead before Nigeria defender Williams Troost-Ekong restored parity in the 22nd minute from a VAR-awarded penalty.

Nigeria thought they had gone ahead before the break when Victor Osimhen completed a counter attack and scored, but his effort was rightly ruled out for offside.

The Black Stars held on throughout the second half, even after interim Technical Adviser Austin Eguavoen introduced Ahmed Musa, Odion Ighala and Umar Sadiq late on to rescue the hosts.

Ghana will now be making their fourth World Cup appearance in Qatar.

More to follow…

