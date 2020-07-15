BREAKING: Gokada CEO Fahim Sahel murdered, dismembered in apartment

International Latest

July 15, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Fahim Sahel, CEO Gokada has been reportedly murdered in his New York City apartment on E. Houston St. on the Lower East side.

Police investigation revealed that the 33 year old techpreneur was gruesome murdered by an unidentified man who decapitated his body, chopping off his limbs, the New York Times reports.

Found next to his remains was an electric saw, suggesting a brutal killing of the bike hailing company investor.

Fahim’s body was reportedly found and identified when his sister went to check on him, when she had not heard from him for a day.

His dog, Laila, was, however, found alive in the apartment.

Confirming the gruesome killing, NYPD spokesman Sgt. Carlos Nieves stated that all of the body parts were found at the scene.

He said: “We have a torso, a head that’s been removed, arms, and legs. Everything is still on the scene. We don’t have a motive.”

However, the police is conducting a fingerprint and forensics tests on the body to ascertain and trace the murderer.

Friends and families have described Fahim as an “extremely smart, ambitious and very kind” personality.

