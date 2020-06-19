BREAKING: Gov Obaseki, Shaibu get PDP wavier to contest for elective office

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday granted Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Philip Shaibu, a waiver to contest the state governorship election on its platform.

Obaseki officially joined the PDP on Friday.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, disclosed this on his Twitter handle, shortly after the governor joined the party.

He wrote: “@OfficialPDPNig grants waiver for @GovernorObaseki to enable him to contest the gubernatorial primary of our great party. Party has also approved a waiver for his deputy, Philip Shuaibu.”

The governor quit the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday following his disqualification from the June 22 governorship primaries in Edo State.

The party’s screening committee had last Friday disqualified Obaseki from the primaries over alleged discrepancies in his university and National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificates attached to the nomination and expression of interest forms he submitted to the party.

The APC screening panel also disqualified two other aspirants from the exercise for various reasons.

To prepare the ground for Obaseki’s eventual defection to the party, the PDP on Thursday postponed its Edo State governorship primaries earlier slated for June 19, to June 23.

The governor has since declared his intention to seek re-election on the platform of the PDP.

