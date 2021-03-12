Gunmen abduct several students from Federal College of Forestry, Kaduna | Ripples Nigeria

A yet-to-be-ascertained number of students have been reportedly kidnapped by armed gunmen from a school in the Federal College of Forestry Mechanism in Mando area of Kaduna State.

The incident which is the third this year happened on Thursday night and targeted only the female students.

According to the BBC, a witness said half of the female students were taken but not a single male was abducted.

Read also: 937 killed, 1,972 abducted by bandits in 2020 – Kaduna govt

Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, has confirmed the incident, saying investigation is ongoing.

The Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige also confirmed the incident.

Kidnappings and killings are increasing in the northern region, last month gunmen abducted students and staff of Government Science Secondary School, Kagara, Niger State, and Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe, Zamfara State.

