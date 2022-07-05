News
BREAKING: Gunmen attack Buhari’s security team in Katsina
Gunmen on Tuesday attacked the security team attached to President Muhammadu Buhari in Katsina State.
The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Garba Shehu, who confirmed the incident in a statement in Abuja, said two persons were injured in the attack.
President Buhari is expected to be in Katsina for the Eid-el-Kabir celebration later in the week.
Shehu added that the security team was on its way to Daura to prepare for the president’s visit when it came under attack.
The attackers, according to him, were however repelled by the security operatives.
The statement read: “The Presidency has described as sad and unwelcome, the shooting incident near Dutsinma, Katsina State, at the convoy of cars carrying the Advance Team of security guards, protocol and media officers ahead of the President, Muhammadu Buhari’s trip to Daura for Sallah.
“The attackers opened fire on the convoy from ambush positions but were repelled by the military, police and DSS personnel accompanying the convoy.
“Two persons in the convoy are receiving treatment for the minor injuries they suffered. All the other personnel, staff and vehicles made it safely to Daura.”
