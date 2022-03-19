BREAKING: Gunmen set fire on home of Ohanaeze leader, Obiozor

Some unknown gunmen on Saturday set fire to the country home of Prof George Obiozor, the President General of apex Igbo social cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Neighbour who is also a former Nigerian ambassador to the United States of America.

The Ohanaeze leader was however not at the house located in Awo-Omanma in the Oru East Local Government Area of Imo State when the incident happened.

More to come…

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now