Health minister confirms second case of coronavirus in Nigeria

The Nigerian government has confirmed a second victim infected with the coronavirus disease in the country.

Nigeria’s Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, on Monday, revealed that there was another case of coronavirus disease in the country.

This is the second case after, an Italian man visiting the country was recently confirmed to be carrying the disease, and was subsequently quarantined for treatment.

Enahire, briefed reporters at the boardroom of the University of Benin Teaching Hospital, where he updated newsmen on the coronavirus infection in the country.

He explained that the newly confirmed case was a contact of the Italian man and not an importation into the country.

“It is my duty, therefore, to announce a new case of coronavirus disease (CIVID-19) in Nigeria.

“One of the important response strategies at the containment stage has been to identify all contacts, ensure their strict isolation, and to follow up daily with checks for any symptoms of the disease.

“Following recent experience from other countries and evident from newly published studies on non-symptomatic infections, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), advised that samples should be taken from all contacts of the index case for testing.“

It is in this process that these two cases were detected,” he said.

