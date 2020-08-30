BREAKING: I have evidence of budget padding by National Assembly —Utomi

Prof Pat Utomi Sunday claimed he had evidence of budget padding by the National Assembly.

Speaking at a Channels TV programme Sunday night, he said members of the National Assembly and the federal executive had confided in him on how the manipulation of the budgeting process for selfish political gain took place.

READ ALSO: Resist return to dictatorship, Utomi charges Nigerians

The National Assembly has been repeatedly hit by allegations of budget padding. Members have been accused of inflating budget provisions to serve selfish ends.

Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) have also been accused of collusion with members of National Assembly.

Join the conversation

Opinions