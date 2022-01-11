BREAKING… Iheanacho outshines Salah as Nigeria beat Egypt at AFCON

Kelechi Iheanacho grabbed the headlines ahead of his Premier League rival, Mohamed Salah after the Nigerian fired his country to a 1-0 victory over Egypt on Tuesday evening.

The game, played at the Stade Roumdé Adjia in the Cameroonian town of Garoua, was their opening Group D game of the rescheduled 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Led by technical director Austin Eguaveon, the Super Eagles put up a fine performance against the Pharaohs and began their campaign for a fourth continental title on a bright note.

Nigeria dominated the game in the early exchanges, and just on the half-hour mark, Iheanacho trapped down a superb pass on in the box and fired into the top corner.

