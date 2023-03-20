BREAKING: INEC declares Sanwo-Olu winner of Lagos governorship election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the early hours of Monday declared the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, as the winner of the governorship election in the state.

The state’s Returning Officer, Adenike Oladiji, who announced the results of the election, said Sanwo-Olu polled 762, 134 votes to defeat his closest challenger, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour of the Labour Party, who garnered 312, 329 votes.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran, scored 62,449 votes to finish in third position.

16 political parties took part in the election held in the state on Saturday.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now