BREAKING: INEC drops Soludo, PDP candidate from list of Anambra guber contestants

Ahead of the forthcoming governorship elections in Anambra State, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has removed the name of Prof Chukwuma Soludo as the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

In addition to Soludo’s removal, Valentine Ozigbo, the acclaimed winner of the Governorship primary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was also removed from the list of candidates in the official INEC list.

This was disclosed in a statement on Friday, by INEC National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye.

The INEC Commissioner cited a Court Order as the reason for the exclusions.

In lieu of Prof Soludo, Chukwuma Michael Umeoji was listed as candidate for APGA while “Court Order” was merely entered in the column for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

For the All Progressives Congress (APC) Emmanuel Andy Ubah was listed to run being the oldest candidate, at 62 years.

More details coming…

